Meet Dr Ravi Jayaram, the Indian-origin Paediatrician who alerted authorities on UK nurse Lucy Letby

Dr Ravi Jayaram, an Indian-origin UK-born Consultant Paediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital, was one of the doctors who raised the alarm over neonatal nurse Lucy Letby and helped in her conviction. Lucy was found guilty by a UK court on Friday in one of the country’s longest murder trials and will be sentenced on August 21, 2023.

Who is Dr Ravi Jayaram?

A Consultant Paediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Dr Jayaram has been working in the UK’s National Health Services for over ten years. According to his profile listed on Knight Ayton Management, he completed his undergraduate training in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and trained as a paediatrician in the northeast of England, Bristol, New South Wales and London.

His major interests are in the treatment of asthma, cystic fibrosis, and other childhood lung disorders as well as medical education. Besides being a doctor, he was also a TV host and co-presented Channel 4’s series Born Naughty. He was also featured on the Channel 4 health series How to stay well.

Advertisement

It was Dr Jayaram who first alerted hospital authorities after a sudden rise in infant deaths during the 11 months period between June 2015 and July 2016. However, Lucy was too clever to be caught, and initial inquiry, according to reports, resulted in the doctor apologizing to her for his accusations.

However, when similar cases of sudden collapses continued to arise in Lucy’s presence, the hospital finally called the police and she was subsequently charged with murder and attempt to murder.

Lucy reportedly poisoned some babies with insulin, while others were injected air into their bloodstream. She cleverly changed her methods and tried to kill more babies by giving them excessive milk leading to sudden and unexplained collapses.