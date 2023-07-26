Who is Dev Raturi, man who features in school textbook in China?

A remarkable tale of triumph comes from Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district. Dev Raturi, a man of sheer determination and resilience, has achieved extraordinary success that will be remembered for generations to come, as he gets featured in a school textbook in China.

Dev Raturi is an individual from the small village of Kemriya Saur in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal. He is known in China for his entrepreneurial achievements, including his expertise in Chinese culture and business acumen.

Dev’s journey began with a deep admiration for the legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, who served as his inspiration. In pursuit of his dream to master karate, he even tried his luck in the world of Hindi cinema. Despite facing disappointments, he never gave up on his ambitions.

Life threw its fair share of challenges at Dev, and he had to work various humble jobs in Delhi for a decade to support his family back home, who were farmers. However, in 2005, fate smiled upon him when he got a job at an Indian restaurant in China. Though the pay wasn’t much, he saw an opportunity to immerse himself in Chinese culture and language, Mandarin, hoping to eventually train in martial arts.

The dream of training at the renowned Shaolin Temple remained distant due to financial constraints, but Dev’s relentless determination paid off. By 2013, he had worked his way up to become a manager at a prestigious eatery in China.

Building on this newfound success, Dev took a bold step and opened his own restaurant in Xi’an, China, called “Red Fort.” This decision changed the course of his life when a Chinese director, impressed by his restaurant, offered him a small role in a TV series called “SWAT.” This marked the beginning of his journey in the showbiz world.

Dev’s talent and hard work led to numerous opportunities in Chinese films and TV serials, making him a popular figure in Chinese cinema. As his fame grew, so did the admiration and support he received from the local community, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dev Raturi’s inspiring story of rising from humble beginnings to becoming an esteemed figure in Chinese showbiz serves as a beacon of hope and perseverance for many. His determination to overcome obstacles and pursue his passion is truly commendable and will undoubtedly be cherished for years to come.