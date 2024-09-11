Chandra Grahan 2024: Date, time and where to view from India

The year’s second and final lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) is fast approaching. Set to occur on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, this eclipse will be a notable event for sky watchers around the world, though it will not be visible from India.

According to the Hindu calendar, this lunar eclipse coincides with the full moon of the Bhadrapada month, known as Purnima. On this date, the eclipse will take place during the Purvabhadra Nakshatra, a significant astrological marker.

The Chandra Grahan will begin at 6:11 AM IST and end at 10:17 AM IST. This means the eclipse will last for a total of 4 hours and 4 minutes, offering an extended viewing window for those in its path.

While this eclipse will not be visible from India, it will be observable across several parts of the world. Regions including Europe, most of Asia, Africa, North America, South America, and parts of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans will experience the eclipse. This extensive visibility means that observers in these areas will be able to witness different stages of the eclipse, weather permitting.

In particular, the eclipse will be seen in its partial form in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, and Oman, while parts of Africa, Germany, Poland, and South America will experience it in a more significant way. The event will also be visible in a partial form across North and Central America.

For those interested in the eclipse, it’s important to check local weather conditions, as clear skies are essential for viewing this celestial event. For those in India, the eclipse will not be visible, and as a result, the traditional pre-eclipse ritual of “Sutak” will not apply.