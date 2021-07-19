A 19-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Aurraiya district after his objectionable videos were allegedly shot by his friends.

Pankaj, a resident of the Patti Gyani village, was found hanging from the ceiling of his room by the other inmates of his house on Sunday.

Circle officer Bidhuna, Mukesh Pratap Singh, said that as soon as the information about the incident came, the police took custody of the body, and the parents of the deceased were also informed.

The police official said no suicide note was found from the boy’s possession or from the spot. The youth’s parents have accused three local youths of the district of making his objectionable videos recently when he had gone to work with them at a canal under the MGNREGA.

The circle officer added that investigations have been initiated in this regard.

“The deceased’s father told the investigators that his friends Ajay, Dinesh, and Sanjay, who had also gone to work with him, undressed him and then shot his objectionable video from their mobile phones, and since then he was in depression and ended his life,” the police official said.

Pankaj’s objectionable video had reportedly gone viral on the WhatsApp group.

According to reliable sources, when the complaint about making the objectionable video was given at Yakubpur police outpost, police had detained Ajay, Dinesh, and Sanjay but released them later after giving a warning.

“We are probing the incident from every possible angle. Action will be initiated against the guilty,” the police official added.