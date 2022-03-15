Yogi’s bulldozer back in action, targets absconding gangster’s illegal property

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s now famous bulldozer is back in action.

The bulldozer, on Tuesday, demolished the illegal factory and market of absconding gangster Badan Singh Baddo and freed the illegally occupied land.

Police and officials of the Meerut Development Authority reached Jagannathpuri in TV Nagar area of Meerut with a bulldozer on Tuesday morning and cleared out the park which had been illegally occupied by Baddo and his men.

The Meerut police spokesman said, “Gradually, the land mafia had occupied it and built a building in the name of one Renu Gupta. The Meerut Development Authority ordered the demolition by following the legal procedure.”

Earlier too, the Meerut Police and Meerut Development Authority had also demolished buildings worth crores of rupees belonging to Badan Singh Baddo.