Yogi to prepare youth for calamity management

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to prepare the youth to deal with natural calamities.

The government is preparing a robust system in Uttar Pradesh to prevent damage and help people during rain, hailstorm and floods.

The state government, in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority, is all set to expand its ‘Aapda Mitra’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi’ schemes to 25 districts of the state.

Under the scheme, the volunteers in the age group of 18-40 who have experience in civil defence, home guard, community service, swimming, prior experience in Disaster Response Operations, and retired soldiers from the women’s army will be given preference.

‘Aapda Mitra’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi’ will be provided flood protection equipment, safety kits, and training to deal with any disaster.

Under the scheme, people will be provided assistance to deal with natural calamities such as rain, cloudburst, hailstorm, among others.

With help from the Revenue Department, the authorities are working expeditiously on this action plan for relief and disaster management.

According to the official spokesman, under this scheme, 10 lakh women of Self-Help Groups will be given training in disaster management.

The Disaster Management Helpline 1070 will also be integrated with 112 helpline.

It is worth noting that to take the State Disaster Management Plan forward, the government is planning to implement the Lightning Safety Program for celestial power in the next six months. Simultaneously, an action plan is also being prepared to strengthen the district-level emergency operation centres.

The Yogi government is also in the process of strengthening the river monitoring system including a digital elevation model for all river basins to ensure better flood management.

In the last five years, with the efforts of the Yogi government, a state-level emergency centre and relief helpline 1070 were established under the supervision of the Relief Commissioner’s office. Nearly 15 call centres are also operating in the state.