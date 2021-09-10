Yogi govt to boost sports with mini stadiums in rural UP

The Yogi Adityanath government is organising rural sports events in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The state government is also setting up mini stadiums in the rural areas, in order to promote sports talent and hone the skills of players.

According to the government spokesman, as many as 20 mini stadiums are being constructed in the state. The government has also sanctioned 30 more such stadiums which are in the different stages of construction.

“The idea behind the whole exercise is to tap the immense talent in the rural areas and give them a national and international platform. By setting up mini stadiums in the rural areas, the government will give the youth opportunities and the facilities for the exposure,” the spokesman said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently felicitated the sportspersons who brought laurels to the country in the Tokyo Olympics.

The government is also organising rural sports competitions to encourage the youth to pursue sports. An amount of Rs 40,000 has been released to each district for the events.

In view of the interest of the players in the rural sector, the budget was increased in the financial year 2018-19. Now the sports competitions have also been started at the block level.

Rural sports competitions were organized in 701 development blocks of 62 districts during 2020-21.

A total of 18 divisional and 6 zonal level competitions were organised during this period to enable rural youth to display their talent and skill.