Yogi govt seeks ‘guidance’ on quota for Nishads

Sensing the increasing resentment among the Nishads on the reservation issue, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has sent a letter to the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India seeking guidance over the reservation to the community under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

A state government spokesperson said that the special secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government Rajnish Chandra has sent the letter in which he has drawn the attention of both the authorities towards the Majhwar caste which is mentioned at number 53 in the list of SCs of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The memorandum given to the state government by Sanjay Nishad, president of the Nishad Party, has also been attached with the letter. The Nishad Party is an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Nishad has stated in his letter that Majhi, Majhwar, Kewat, Mallah, and Nishad surnames are used by people of the Majhwar caste in different areas of the state.

“Due to the use of various surnames, they are not issued SC certificates whereas other SC people using various surnames are getting benefits meant for SC members,” he said.

“He has demanded that all the people with the surname of Majhwar caste should also be given SC certificates,” the spokesperson added.

The Nishad Party chief had raised the demand for the inclusion of Nishad, Majhwar, Kewat, and Mallah communities in the SC category and quota for them in govt jobs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier assured the Nishad community that the government would fulfill their demands and resolve all the problems.

However, Shah did not mention the reservation issue at the joint BJP-Nishad rally in Lucknow on December 17, which angered the community who went on a rampage at the rally venue.

Reacting to the letter, Sanjay Nishad said: “The party thanks to the BJP leadership and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking up the issue. The Nishad community has been fighting for justice for a long. The reservation to the Nishad community under SC category was one of the main demands of the community.”