Yogi ensures health facilities in Tharu villages

The Yogi Adityanath government is now laying special emphasis on sub-health centres in Tharu villages near the India-Nepal border.

‘Operation Mamta’ in these villages have transformed the lives of Tharu women who had been deprived of health services.

According to the government spokesman, after transformation of the six sub-health centres in Tharu-dominated villages, namely, Chandan Chowki, Gaurifanta, Najota, Chhedia West, Bankati, and Dhuskia in the Terai region, has ensured that facilities for delivery and other facilities are now easily available.

Earlier, these areas used to be submerged in darkness. There were no water, electricity and medical facilities in these areas, but after Yogi Adityanath took over as chief minister, he ensured setting up of health sub-centres and proper electricity in these areas that provide 24-hour medical facilities.

The government has now provided all the necessary facilities at all the centres so that the obstetricians do not have to travel long for treating the patients.

According to the Health Department, there are 3,602 Primary Health Centres in the state with 14,408 beds and 943 Community Health Centres with 28,290 beds.

A target has been set to increase the capacity of Covid beds to more than 70,000 in the hospitals of the health department.

Along with this, prefabricated wards are being set up in the CHCs and PHCs by the health department.