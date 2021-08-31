VHP ‘Gau rakshaks’ holding camps to promote use of bio-fertilisers

The ‘Gau Raksha’ committees in Uttar Pradesh comprising volunteers from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are holding training camps for farmers to encourage the use of bio-fertilisers in agriculture.

The VHP volunteers are informing farmers about the ill effects of chemical fertilisers and also claiming that there is a strong need to use bio-fertilisers in agriculture.

VHP Regional Secretary, Lal Mani Tiwari said the Hindu organisation’s volunteers known as ‘Gau rakshaks’ have formed a mobile squad at the block and tehsil level to check the smuggling of cows and irregularities at cow shelter homes.

“They are promoting the use of bio-fertilisers as chances of cancer and other fatal diseases go up due to the consumption of vegetables and fruits grown with the help of chemical fertilisers. Bio-fertiliser is the key to protect people from several diseases,” he said.

The VHP leader said in the current situation, indigenously bred cows are missing in villages and people are more interested in rearing jersey cows. He claimed that many people are not aware of the ill effects of jersey cow’s milk which can also cause diseases and other health issues.