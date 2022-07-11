UP: Mutilated body of 4-yr-old found, leopard attack suspected

The mutilated body of a four-year-old girl was found in the Panchpedwa forest area here.

The villager Roshni was allegedly mauled to death by a leopard, but according to forest officials, there were no pug prints at the scene.

The child reportedly vanished on Saturday night when she was sleeping outside her home, and on Sunday, her horribly dismembered body was discovered in the nearby woodland.

A post-mortem has been requested for the body.

The residents have been warned by forest officials to stay indoors and go outside only in groups.

On Monday, Kotesh Tyagi, a forest officer, stated that after receiving the post-mortem report, the required steps will be done.

