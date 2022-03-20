Two dozen injured as bus falls into ditch in Agra

Nearly two dozen passengers were injured after a bus plunged into a 12-feet-deep ditch near the Jamalnagar Bhains village in Agra, police said.

According to the police, the driver of the bus, which was coming to Agra from Jalesar, apparently lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident on Saturday evening.

The injured passengers were taken to the SN Medical College for treatment and all of them were out of danger, said the police.

Meanwhile, angered at the delay in reaching of ambulances at the accident spot, some local residents turned a police vehicle upside down.

SP (west) Satyajeet Gupta said that around 80 passengers were travelling in the bus and the driver and conductor fled from the spot after the accident.

He added that two FIRs have been registered into the matter – one for the accident and the other against anti-social elements who were involved in creating a ruckus and damaging public property.

Some passengers told the police that the driver was inebriated.