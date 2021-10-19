SIT begins recording farmers’ statements in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Following the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh on 3 October in which eight, including four farmers, were killed, the special investigation team (SIT) has began interrogating and recording the statements of the farmers.

Besides the farmers, three BJP workers were allegedly lynched during the violence and more than 50 farmers have been summoned by the SIT in connection with the incident.

On Monday, 15 farmers appeared before SIT after complying with notices issued to them under relevant sections of the CrPC as a SIT official clarified that they are investigating both the FIRs and the farmers were summoned in connection with the second FIR.

Of the 15 farmers, only 11 recorded their statements as each were questioned for more than 15 minutes in presence of their advocate Mohammed Amaan, sources said.

“The SIT asked questions related to the incident and the same statement was recorded for both the FIRs. They were asked questions such as how did they realise they were in danger and what did they do after farmers were mowed down. We have told the SIT members that farmers will cooperate with them,” Jasbir Singh Virk, president of Bhartiya Sikh Sangathan said.

Union minister of state, home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra has already been arrested and booked for allegedly mowing down farmers during the violence and on Monday, SIT arrested Ashish Mishra’s four aides including Sumit Jaiswal who had lodged a counter FIR against the farmers and was absconding facing allegations that the convoy mowed down farmers.

In a viral video, Jaiswal, in blue kurta, was seen decamping the SUV which was seen running over farmers and gave multiple interviews to myriad news channels but when the SIT was formed, he disappeared.

Special prosecution officer SP Yadav said the four accused will be produced before a magistrate for remand since a regular court will be closed for holiday. A total of 10 arrests have been made by the SIT so far in the case.