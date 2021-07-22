Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the Rs 150 crore Vindhyachal Corridor Project in the presence Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mirzapur on August 1.

Divisional Commissioner Mirzapur, Yogeshwar Ram Mishra said: “As per the tentative programme received, the Union Home Minister will be in Vindhyachal on August 1 to lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Vindhyachal Corridor Project. The chief minister will be present along with him. The final design of the proposed corridor is being finalised.”

According to the commissioner, the project worth approximately Rs 150 crore is all set to begin as removal of identified 92 buildings, which were surrounding the Vindhyachal temple, has been completed and compensation has been paid.

The project will create a 50-feet-wide ‘Parikrama’ route and visitors will get a full view of the holy shrine that is known as one of Shaktipeeths.

The Vindhyachal corridor is being developed on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor Project.

The Vindhyachal Corridor Project also aims to end congestion and arrange world-class facilities for the pilgrims, said officials.

Mishra said: “In the initial phase, the work of removing 92 buildings after purchase has been completed with a budget of Rs 20 crore to create a 50-feet-wide Parikrama route. A sum of Rs 33.7 crore was spent for paying compensation to the owners of 206 buildings against demolition of portions of their houses and buildings for the widening of four routes leading to the temple.”

He further said that for the widening of the lane between Kotwali Gali and Hanuman Tiraha, a sum of Rs 27.35 crore were paid as compensation for demolition of demarcated portions of the buildings.

The project also includes widening of roads connecting Vindhyachal Temple to the Ganga River, Sadar Bazaar and old and new VIP roads.

Improvement of basic infrastructure and bringing modern facilities including parking zones, guest houses, shopping complexes and retiring rooms for pilgrims are also part of the project.