UP Police rescue elderly couple from son, daughter-in-law

In a heartwarming gesture, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Kumar Arun went out of his way to help an elderly couple, who had been allegedly assaulted by their son and daughter-in-law and thrown out of their house in the Chakeri area of the city.

The police commissioner accompanied the old couple to their house and gave them possession of their rooms that were locked by their only son.

He then verified prima facie the allegations that the old couple was allegedly assaulted by their son and his wife and ordered an FIR against them. The young couple has been arrested and sent to jail.

According to reports, two months ago Anil Kumar Sharma of K Colony had a dispute with his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law over some issue after which they were assaulted by the young couple.

The elderly couple had filed a case against their son and daughter-in-law at the Chakeri police station.

Two days ago, the son and daughter-in-law again allegedly beat them up and pushed them out of the house. Not only this, they put locks in both the rooms after packing their belongings.

The aggrieved couple approached the police commissioner after which they were taken to their house.

The police commissioner got the locks of their rooms opened and sent their son Abhishek and daughter-in-law to police custody for assaulting the old couple.

The Chakeri police have booked the son and daughter-in-law for breach of peace and produced them in the court on Sunday and sent them to three-day judicial custody.