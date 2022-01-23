Missing UP youth returns home after 10 years

He was 18 years old when he went missing from his home in the Mahmadpur village in Farrukhabad district.

Brajpal returned to his house on Friday after more than ten years and his overjoyed parents could not believe their eyes.

But a rival family informed the police as Brajpal’s family had filed a kidnapping case against them. The police soon came and took away Brajpal for questioning.

According to the family, the boy went missing in 2012. His parents looked for him for nearly two years, and later approached the local police. It was when the local police allegedly refused to register their FIR, they went to the court and got an FIR registered at the Merapur police station against their neighbours, accusing them of kidnapping their son, following a land dispute.

Anil Pal, the main accused in the kidnapping of the youth, died of illness last month, while his father had also spent one year in jail.

Police are interrogating the man, who has not yet revealed anything before the investigators.

According to police, Ganga Sahai Baheliya, the father of the missing youth, on the order of the court, had filed a case of kidnapping of his son Brajpal against his neighbour Anil Pal and his father Veere Pal and other aides, Rajkumar, Jaiveer, Shishram and Nanhe Lal, all natives of the village itself.

In his complaint, Baheliya alleged that the said people were having enmity with him over a piece of lease land.

“Anil Pal, in connivance with other accused, took his 18-year-old son Brajpal on the pretext of getting a job on March 15, 2012. After that Brajpal could not be traced. When the then circle officer Kayamganj Ashok Kumar Rawat started the investigation, except Anil Pal and his father Veere Pal, the names of other accused were removed from the FIR.

When the main accused Anil was found to be absconding, the police had sent his father, Veere Pal, to jail. After nearly a year in prison, Veere Pal was released on bail,” said a police official.

Later, the main accused Anil Pal died of illness. The case is pending in court.

Circle officer Kayamganj, Sohrab Alam, who is questioning Brajpal, said that the latter will be presented in the court with all possible details. Further action will be taken by the court.