A six-year-old girl was killed after the roof of a house collapsed following incessant rains in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The incident took place in Eekri village in the Mitauli area.

The girl’s family members were repairing the roof after rainwater started dripping into the house when the roof suddenly caved in, burying the girl who was inside.

The injured girl was rushed to a community health centre, where she died during the treatment.

Her father, Sandeep Rathore, a labourer, used to live in a dilapidated house with his wife and only daughter Divyanshi.

Sandeep said that he had no money to get the roof repaired before the onset of the monsoon.

“Poverty has claimed my daughter’s life,” he said.

Lekhpal (revenue official) Jeevanlal, meanwhile, completed the survey of the house and submitted a report to Mitauli Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Digvijay Singh.

“The family is living below the poverty line. We will ensure compensation to the family and a house under a government scheme,” said the SDM.