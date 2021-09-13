Follow Us:
  UP man held for luring people to convert to Christianity

UP man held for luring people to convert to Christianity

IANS | Mahoba | September 13, 2021 11:21 am

(Representational image: iStock)

The Mahoba police arrested a man for allegedly luring people for conversion.

The arrested person has been identified as Ashish John, a resident of Alipura in the Panwadi area, who had tried to convert several people by luring them financially.

Ashish had converted to Christianity about 20 years ago.

The office-bearers of several right-wing outfits had complained about Ashish’s activities and had demanded action against him.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

