Lucknow sees spike in dengue cases

At least 25 dengue cases were reported in Lucknow, the highest single-day spike in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Six patients in serious condition with depleting platelets were admitted to hospital, doctors said and the new cases comprise 12 women, 10 men and three teenagers.

Other patients were sent back after being prescribed medicines and are recuperating at home.

Though most of the fresh cases were reported from high caseload areas like Aliganj, NK Road, Chinhat, Indira Nagar, Turiyaganj, Aishbagh and Chinhat, some were registered in new localities in Maal and Kakori.

Deplorable hygiene and water accumulation in small pockets have been attributed to the sudden spike in dengue cases since female Aedes aegypti mosquito, carrier of the dengue virus, lays eggs in those water pockets.

The cases reported on Wednesday have taken the dengue tally in the city this year to 575 since January.

Of these, 495 (86 per cent) cases have been reported in the past 43 days with an average of 12 cases daily.

Chief Medical Officer, Manoj Agrawal said: “We are doing extensive mosquito control activities, especially in high caseload areas. Besides, under the infectious diseases control programme, health workers are going door to door to spread awareness and distribute medical kits.”

Meanwhile, larvae were found in 27 houses after 2,713 sites were scanned in Gomti Nagar, Balaganj, Mallahi Tola, Nishatganj and other localities.