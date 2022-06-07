Follow Us:
  1. Home / Uttar Pradesh / Kanpur Police arrests man who printed posters

Kanpur Police arrests man who printed posters

Shankar, whose printing press is located in Brahmanagar locality, allegedly printed the posters without completing the required formalities.

SNS | Kanpur | June 7, 2022 11:53 am

police, arrests, poster

representational image (iStock photo)

The Kanpur Police have arrested Shankar, the owner of Roma Printers, where the posters related to the bandh call on June 3 were printed.

Shankar, whose printing press is located in Brahmanagar locality, allegedly printed the posters without completing the required formalities.

However, he told reporters that he had just printed 20 posters and was not aware where the remaining posters were printed.

But more than 1,000 posters were printed asking people to observe the bandh in protest against the controversial remarks made by two former BJP spokespersons, had been put up in various localities in Kanpur after which violence erupted in Beconganj.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Kanpur violence: UP Police releases posters of rioters
Kolkata Police registers a case of unnatural death in singer KK’s case
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police detain 6 suspects from Uttarakhand