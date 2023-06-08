Increase in MSP on Kharif crops will empower farmers: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lauded the decision of the Union Cabinet to approve the increase in MSP on Kharif crops to mark Kharif Marketing Year 2023-24, saying that it will empower farmers financially and bring about comprehensive change to their lives.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister added that Central Government’s decision is dedicated to the welfare of the farmers.

It is worth mentioning here that the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, approved increase in the minimum support price for Kharif crops to observe Kharif Marketing Year 2023-24 to provide farmers remunerative prices for their produce and encourage crop diversification.