On his first visit to Prayagraj after the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave out a terse message when quoted a couplet from the Ramcharitmanas and said: “Karm pradhan vishwa rachi rakha/jo jas karihe so tas phal chakha (The universe is based on deeds/as you sow, so shall you reap).

Addressing an election meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that Prayagraj was a spiritual destination and the land of justice that has the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

“Nature never does injustice and nor does it tolerate injustice. What Tulsidas said is relevant even today. There are some who did injustice in this land and turned it into a crime capital. Nature is a great equalizer and does not accept injustice,” he said.

Yogi said that the ongoing municipal polls would turn the state government into a triple engine government and this would go a long way in ensuring a grand Maha Kumbh in 2025.

“In 2019 we won accolades for organising the Kumbh and in 2025 we will surpass our own efforts,” he said.