HSVP to develop 3000 acres of land this year : Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said this financial year, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran’s (HSVP) will earn Rs 11,000 Crore by developing about 3000 acres of land.

Presiding over the 123rd meeting of the HSVP at the Haryana Secretariat today, the CM said new projects worth Rs. 2,223.90 crore will be prepared on this land by HSVP.

He said these projects include construction of residential housing and STP in Sector 20 and 28 for the people living in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Kharak Mangoli slum areas of Panchkula on PPP mode, besides construction of International Convention Center in Sector 78 of Faridabad etc.

Khattar said Rs 11,461.36 Crore has been earned by the HSVP from the e-auction. While Rs 6,503.15 Crore has been received from residential sector, Rs 3,545.48 Crore from commercial sector and Rs 1,412.73 Crore from institutional sector. Gurugram Mandal has earned the highest income of Rs 5,434 crore from e-Auction, he said.

The CM said the HSVP has paid arrears of about Rs 4,000 Crore to the farmers during the last year. This year also a target of making payment of about Rs.6,000 crore has been set, he added.

Khattar directed HSVP to maintain the details of each property through Information Management System (IMS) so that complete data is available every day with the Authority.

He said the Authority should have complete details of each plot including its auction, allotment, how many plots are left vacant in the concerned sector and how many have been developed etc, through IMS.

The CM also directed the Authority to develop a dashboard. The chief administrator, HSVP, Ajit Balaji Joshi said from the acquisition of land to the compensation of the farmers, the work is being completed well. Working for the interests of farmers and plot holders is HSVP’s main objective.