UP government allows all political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

“Permission has been given to political parties to visit Lakhimpur. Only five people will be allowed,” ACS, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

SNS | New Delhi | October 6, 2021 2:18 pm

The Uttar Pradesh government has now granted permission to all political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died as violence erupted during a farmers’ protest three days back.

“Permission has been given to political parties to visit Lakhimpur. Only five people will be allowed,” Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi told a media agency.

Before this, ACS, Information, Navneet Sehgal had said that permission had been given to five leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to visit Lakhimpur.

Earlier, the state government had denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his visit to the violence-hit district, and an official spokesperson had said that no one would be allowed to go there to vitiate the atmosphere.

(With PTI inputs)

