Girl molested in college washroom in UP, 2 held

In Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj area, a BSc student claims she was groped in the campus washroom.

An attempted rape case has been reported.

According to the victim’s statement to the police, “I couldn’t see who the two men were since they were wearing masks, but I had bitten one of the accused’s hands. They even tried to strip me naked and rape me, but I managed to flee.”

The girl managed to get out of the washroom, but she passed out after the struggle.

The cops arrived at the campus and filed a report against the suspects.

The young lady has been taken to the local hospital for treatment.

The victim’s brother lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police spokesman said that investigations have been initiated and the two accused have been held.

(with inputs from IANS)