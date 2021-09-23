UP to get 2 plastic processing parks

The Uttar Pradesh Government is all set to develop two plastic processing parks in the state — one in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area and the other in Gorakhpur.

The decision has been taken in view of the growing demand for plastic goods the world over.

According to the state government spokesman, the plastic parks will be set up on the lines of the Medical Device Park, Toy Park, Textile Park, Leather Park and the Electronic Park.

The park in YEIDA will be spread over an area of 100 acres whereas the park in Gorakhpur will be built on 52 acres, providing employment to several thousands of youths.

The Chief Executive Officer of YEIDA, Arun Veer Singh said: “The All India Plastic Industry Association had earlier submitted a proposal in this regard. The state government has already given its consent, in principle, for developing a plastic processing park in Sector 10 of YEIDA.

“More than 20 investors have proposed to invest in the park to be set up in the YEIDA area. The investors seek to manufacture medical and agricultural equipment, PVC pipes, packaging and plastic furniture.”

According to Singh, the authority has sought a detailed project report from these investors.

“Soon, many plastic industry giants will set up their plants in this park. This will provide employment opportunities to the local youths on a large scale,” he said.

Similarly, more than 100 plastic units are likely to be set up in the plastic park of Gorakhpur, which will directly provide employment to thousands of youth.

Apart from this, the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will also set up a testing lab on 5 acres of land for research on plastics and recycling of plastics in this park.

According to officials, with a number of dedicated industrial parks coming up in the YEIDA area near Jewar International Airport, the area was set to witness a boom.

Apart from benefitting the state in terms of revenue, the parks will also create employment opportunities for thousands of local youths.

A total of 1,942 investors are setting up their units in the YEIDA area at the cost of Rs 17,272.74 crore, which will provide employment to 2,65,718 people.