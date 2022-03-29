Four held for killing Muslim youth in UP’s Kushinagar; SHO removed

Four people have been arrested in Kushinagar district for allegedly killing a Muslim youth who was celebrating the BJP’s victory in the state Assembly elections that just ended.

Gorakhpur Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) J.Ravinder Gaud, who met the family of the deceased Babar Ali, and assured them of police protection, told reporters on Tuesday that: “Four accused have been arrested but the family is naming another accused. We will probe this further and provide protection to the family.”

D.K. Singh, the state house officer (SHO) in charge of the Ramkola police station, has also been removed and sent to lines, according to Gaud.

Babar was seriously injured in the incident on March 20 and died on March 25 while undergoing treatment.

Despite the victim’s claims of death threats, SubDivisional Magistrate Varun Kumar Pandey said no action was taken.

“We were informed that the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken then. An FIR has been registered,” he said.

Both the accused and the victim were from the same community.

