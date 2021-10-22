Five killed, 5 injured in house collapse in UP’s Jaunpur

Five persons were killed and five others were seriously injured when a two-storey house collapsed in Mohalla Roza Arjan near Badi Masjid area here around midnight on Thursday.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and Superintendent of Police, Ajay Kumar Sahni, reached the spot, on getting information and initiated relief and rescue.

According to reports, the family members were sleeping when the house collapsed.

The local people started evacuating the trapped persons and the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

The deceased include Azimullah, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjeeda, Miswah, and Mohammad Saif.

The condition of five other injured persons is said to be critical.