Even united Opposition can’t defeat BJP in UP: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Assembly elections even if Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress came together.

Maurya is scheduled to file his nomination from Sirathu in the Prayagraj district today. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, “This election is not being fought by Keshav Prasad Maurya but a worker and the people of Sirathu are fighting this election and I am sure the people will give their blessing to me.”

The SP has fielded BJP ally Anupriya Patel’s sister Pallavi Patel against Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister from the Sirathu assembly constituency.

Further speaking on SP’s candidate Pallavi Patel, the BJP leader said,

“Opponent has the right to field a candidate but people will vote or not and how vote they will get will be clear on March 10. I believe that lotus will bloom even if the SP, BSP and Congress will fight together. (Agar SP, BSP and Congress sath mein mil kar bhee ladenge tab bhee khilega to kamal hee).”

He further claimed that BJP will secure more than 300 seats in the upcoming election in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister further took a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that he is a leader of criminals, goons and mafia

“Akhilesh Yadav is the ‘sardar’ (leader) of criminals, goons, mafia, before speaking about BJP, he should think about his own candidates,” he added.

Maurya will file his nominations at 12:35 pm Sirathu in presence of BJP national president JP Nadda.

“BJP national president JP Nadda will address a public rally on February 3 at 12:35 pm in my birthplace of Sirathu,” Maurya tweeted on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.