Dreaded gangster Badan Singh and his accomplice were killed in an encounter with police in the Jagner area in Agra in the early hours of Thursday.

Badan Singh was the main accused in the kidnapping of Dr. Umakant Gupta of Agra last week. The doctor was later rescued from the Chambal ravines by the joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Police.

According to Inspector General range Naveen Arora, the police were checking the Agra-Rajasthan border when they stopped two persons on a bike.

The bike riders opened fire and tried to speed away. They were intercepted near a forest area and both were injured in the exchange of fire with the police.

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police G. Muniraj said that the two were taken to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries during treatment.

One of the deceased has been identified as Badan Singh while the other is yet to be identified.

Badan Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

According to the police, Badan Singh was a professional criminal and he used to commit heinous crimes like kidnapping.