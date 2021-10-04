Don’t allow Chh’garh CM, Pb dy CM to land: UP govt urges Lucknow airport

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa were were scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of those whose kin had died in Sunday’s violence.

In his letter to Lucknow airport authorities, Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Avanish Awasthi, said that the District Magistrate of Lakhimpuri Kehri has imposed CrPC section 144 which prohibits an assembly of five or more people at a time, and requested them to refuse the arrival permission to Baghel and Randhawa.

Baghel questioned the order and asked if civil rights have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh.

“The government of Uttar Pradesh is issuing an order not to allow me to come to the state. Have civil rights been suspended in Uttar Pradesh? If Section 144 is in Lakhimpur, then why is the dictatorial government stopping you from landing in Lucknow?” Baghel tweeted.