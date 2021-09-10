Follow Us:
  1. Home / Uttar Pradesh / Controversy again over Jinnah portrait in AMU

Controversy again over Jinnah portrait in AMU

The BJP unit in Aligarh has now written a letter with their blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure the removal of the portrait of Jinnah from the campus.

IANS | Aligarh | September 10, 2021 4:01 pm

Aligarh Muslim University, Jinnah portrait, Controversy

Photo: IANS

The portrait of Jinnah has returned to haunt Aligarh Muslim University once again.

BJP spokesperson in Aligarh, Shivang Tiwari, warned that they will force the authorities to take down the portrait, “if the AMU authorities did not remove it themselves.”

In 2018, a similar demand had been made by party MP Satish Gautam and led to a clash with university students when activists of various right-wing organizations had tried to force their way into the campus to remove the portrait of Jinnah.

The letter has been submitted to the district administration with a request to forward it to the Prime Minister.

