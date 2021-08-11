Congress announces election panel for UP

The All India Congress Committee has announced a 38-member election committee for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The committee is headed by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu includes Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, former MPs, MLAs, and most of the former UPCC presidents.

Prominent names in the panel include former MPs Pramod Tiwari, Rajiv Shukla, R P N Singh, Zafar Ali Naqvi, PL Punia, Rashid Alvi, Begum Noor Bano, Rajesh Mishra, and Pradeep Jain Aditya.

However, notable absentees in the list are former UPCC presidents Arun Kumar Singh Munna, Shri Prakash Jaiswal, and Raj Babbar.

Vice presidents, general secretaries of different zones in the state will be ex-officio members.