Cong posts video showing car mowing down people in Lakhimpur Kheri

A viral video posted by Congress on its Twitter handle allegedly shows the genesis of violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The police, however, did not comment on the video.

The video shows a farmer in a white shirt and a green turban, landing on a jeep’s bonnet as others jump aside on the side to save themselves.

The jeep moves on, followed by a black SUV. At least half a dozen individuals can be seen lying on the side of the road as the two vehicles make their way ahead.

“The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit?” read the tweet.

Nine persons, including four farmers and one journalist, were killed in the Tikunia village during clashes that followed this incident.

The farmers blamed Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni for the violence, who has been booked. However, Mishra denied he was present in any of the vehicles of the convoy.

The Uttar Pradesh government declared on Monday that a retired high court judge will probe the incident and announced ex-gratia Rs 45 lakh for families of victims.

A number of Opposition leaders, including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the deceased.