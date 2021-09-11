BJP OBC Morcha strategy meeting on 18 September

The BJP will hold a strategic meeting in Ayodhya on 18 September with the objective of wooing the OBC voters ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy besides all the OBC legislators and members of Parliament and top party state unit leaders will take part in the deliberations.

BJP National OBC Morcha president K Laxman will chair the strategy meeting. About 50 per cent of OBC comprising Yadav and other castes have a dominant say in the state politics. A BJP leader said the party had been in the good books of the community but it wants to ensure their continued support in the coming polls. The meeting will work out a strategy to further strengthen this bonding, the party leader said.

Owing to inadequate political representation of the community, a section of the community leaders was found to be unhappy over the issue. The central leadership has tried to atone for it by giving the community representation in the expanded council of ministers. The OBC leadership is understood to be happy with the development.

The OBC president K Laxman speaking to news agency ANI expressed happiness over the government‘s decision to grant 27 per cent reservation to the community in medical education and giving them necessary representation in the expanded union cabinet. He said ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ was held for OBC ministers. He acknowledged that no other Prime Minister had in the past taken care of OBC interest than the PM Modi.

Laxman said the OBC community would play an important role in the BJP’s victory in the 2021 assembly polls in the state. He underlined the importance of the coming OBC strategy meeting. The meeting will be followed by the executive meeting of the OBC Morcha in October and conferences ahead of the crucial assembly elections.