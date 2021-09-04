BJP makes light of SP’s 400-plus seats claim in 2022 UP polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday sought to make light of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s claim of winning 400-plus seats in the next year’s assembly elections in the State terming it as ‘day dreaming’.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Mukhtar Abba Naqvi said here that the reality is that there is no likelihood of any change either in Uttar Pradesh or at the Centre, where the BJP is in power, for the next two decades.

Naqvi’s remark came during an interview with the news agency ANI. He said such a conclusion by the Samajwadi Party leader borders on ‘fantasy’ and should at best be avoided for the sake of the political health of the country.

“Nobody has problems with reality, but this is a fantasy. In the next 20 years, there will be no change in Uttar Pradesh or at the Centre. Such a misunderstanding is detrimental to political health,’ Naqvi said.

The BJP leader’s reaction was in the wake of SP leader Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks at a press conference Thursday in which he had claimed that his party would win between 400 to 403 seats in the next year’s assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“Samajwadis have aimed at ‘abki bar 400 paar,” the SP leader had said adding, “our effort will be to take people along. You can’t imagine the extent of their unhappiness. They don’t want to see the BJP (come to power in UP) in 2022,” the Samajwadi Party leader had told the media.