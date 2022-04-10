Ayodhya to witness ‘birth’ of Ram Lalla at noon today

The ‘birth’ of Lord Ram will take place at noon in Ayodhya amidst the chanting of couplet from Ramayana — “Bhai prakat kripala, deen dayala, Kaushlaya hitkari”

The ‘newborn’ Ram Lalla will be bathed in ‘itr’ and milk and the ‘abhishek’ ritual will be supervised by seers and saints.

“After this, the ‘aarti’ of the Lord will be held and he will be offered 56 kinds of dishes as ‘prasad’. Thereafter, 2.5 quintals of ‘panjiri’, five quintals of ‘laddoo’ and dry fruits and fruits will be offered to the Lord and this will later be distributed as ‘prasad’ to devotees,” said one of the priests.

Since this is the first Ram Navmi after the pandemic when the construction of the Ram temple is in full swing, the festival is being celebrated on a massive scale.

Various temples in Ayodhya have been decorated and illuminated to mark the event and the footfall of devotees from within the state and outside it has also increased.

Ram Navami marks the crescendo of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratra. It marks the birth of Lord Ram, who is also said to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.