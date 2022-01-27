Amit Shah claims BJP to cross 300 mark in UP assembly polls

Union Home Minister and BJP’s senior leader Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda, the BJP will cross the 300 seats mark in the next month’s Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

In a house of 403, a party or an alliance needs 202 for a majority. In the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP had won 312 seats.

Amit Shah’s remarks came at the party’s conclave on effective dialogue with electorate held in Greater Noida on Thursday.

“I want to tell the people of Uttar Pradesh that the country and the State can remain safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government. We have taken development to each and everyone and to the people’s doorsteps, rising above caste and religious considerations. This time round the BJP is set to cross the 300 mark (in the coming UP polls),” Shah said.

Warning people against alleged goonda and mafia raj, if Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav was voted to power, Amit Shah said the State would witness all round development under a BJP led government. He said the present BJP government had given UP freedom from riots, criminals, mafias and curfew.

Seeking to raise the issue of construction of Ramjanmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Amit Shah asked people if the same would have been possible had there been no PM Modi led government. He asked that by the same logic if Vishwanath and Vindhyavasini corridors could have been constructed and Article 370 abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir.