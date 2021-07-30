Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Mohd Ahmed Khan, posted in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, was injured when a speeding vehicle rammed into his car in the Kaushambhi district.

The accident took place on Thursday night when the ADJ was returning from Prayagraj to Fatehpur.

Besides Khan, his gunner was also hurt in the accident.

The ADJ alleged that the car was hit with the intention of killing him.

Khan is posted as a special judge in the POCSO Court in Fatehpur. He had gone to Prayagraj on Thursday on some personal work. From there he was returning to Fatehpur in the evening.

He had just reached near Chakvan intersection of Kokhraj when his car was hit by a speeding Innova. The collision hit the driver’s side, causing damage to the car.

After the accident, with the help of the people around, the accused driver was caught along with the vehicle.

The ADJ, in his complaint to the Kokhraj police, alleged that his car was hit by a speeding Innova with the intention of killing him.

Kokhraj inspector Gyan Singh Yadav said that the complaint had been received and investigations were underway.

The ADJ said in his complaint that he had received threats earlier.

During his posting in Bareilly, he was threatened with death along with his family if he rejected the bail of a criminal in December 2020.

The criminal belonged to Kaushambhi.