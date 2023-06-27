Addverb is India’s largest robotics firm, thanks to Yogi Govt

The Yogi Government’s startup policy to encourage new entrepreneurs has started reaping rich dividends. As a result of the policy adopted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017, ‘Addverb’, which started operations from a 400 square feet room, has become the country’s largest robotics company today.

The turnover of the company is more than Rs 450 crore. Besides, the company has given direct employment to more than 2,000 skilled youths. In the near future, Addverb will provide direct employment to 3,000 more skilled youths.

Chief Minister Yogi aims to provide a platform for the innovative and creative youths to set successful business models. In view of the betterment of startup schemes and the need of the youth, he has also formed an ‘Innovation Fund’ in the state. Its benefits are being given to Uttar Pradesh-based startups. Addverb and companies like it are poised to to making UP a $1 trillion economy.

The Uttar Pradesh government provided all kinds of support to Addverb from allotting land to setting up the industry. This is the reason why in the year 2021 the “Boat-Valley” robotic plant started its production in a record time of 18 months. Addverb, which runs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India mantra, is making 100 percent indigenous robots. In view of the increasing demand, the company has started its second plant named “Boat-verse” on 15 acres, which was inaugurated by CM Yogi in the past.

Addverb’s robots are used for transporting materials from one place to other. It is being used in factories and warehouses as well as at airports and hospitals. Today, robots made in Uttar Pradesh are being exported to Australia, Singapore, Dubai, America and Europe.

Chief Marketing Officer Satish Kumar Shukla said that the journey of Addverb began with the journey of Yogi ji as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. “We started our journey from a small office in Delhi in the year 2017 by taking a rented office and factory in Noida. We got a lot of help from the Startup Policy of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. In true sense, our growth is from UP only. The experience of ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh cannot be found elsewhere.”