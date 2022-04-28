3 dead in Agra-Lucknow Expressway accident

Three people were killed and six seriously injured in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Thursday.

After the tyres of a fast car burst and overturned on the road near the Bangarmau Kotwali region in Unnao, the accident occurred.

A man, a woman, and a six-month-old baby were killed when two vehicles crashed with the overturned automobile from behind.

After getting initial treatment at the Bangarmau CHC, all of the injured victims were referred to the district hospital.

(with inputs from IANS)