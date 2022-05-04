Follow Us:
  1. Home / Uttar Pradesh / 3 criminals injured, arrested after police encounter in UP

3 criminals injured, arrested after police encounter in UP

Police have arrested a total of seven members of the inter-state gang, he added.

IANS | Prayagraj | May 4, 2022 2:58 pm

UP, arrested

Photo: IANS

Three members of an inter-state dacoit gang involved in loot and murder cases in trans-Ganga pocket, sustained injuries and were arrested after a police encounter near Tharwai area in Prayagraj district in wee hours of Wednesday.

SSP (Prayagraj) Ajay Kumar said: “A police team had an encounter with an inter-state gang of dacoits in trans-Ganga area and three of them were injured in exchange of fire.”

Police have arrested a total of seven members of the inter-state gang, he added.

The SSP claimed that the arrested gang members were involved in Gohri loot and murder (Phaphamau) and Khebrajpur dacoity and murder (Tharwai) incidents.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

SHO in UP's Chandauli suspended after woman's death in raid
53,942 loudspeakers removed in UP till date
5 monkeys, wallaby rescued in Assam; one arrested