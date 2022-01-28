Ujjain: The city of Mahakal

The city of Ujjain or The city of Mahakal, located on the banks of the Kshipra River in Madhya Pradesh, is one of the most ancient Indian cities. It is also known by the names Ujjaini, Avanti, Avantika and Avantikapuri. Ujjain is home to one of Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlingas and also happens to be one of the Saptapuris (seven Sacred Hindus Cities that are believed to grant Moksha). With all this resting on its shoulders, it is no surprise that Ujjain plays host to the Kumbh Mela once every 12 years.

Ujjain is a city of famous king Vikramaditya and his loyal Kalidas. Kalidas is known for his poetry skills even today. Ujjain is known for its great cultural and spiritual importance like Varanasi or Benaras. Ujjain, the erstwhile state capital of the Malwa region is now also one of the major cities of Madhya Pradesh. It is situated 190 km west of state capital Bhopal.

Ujjain, the summer capital of yesteryears is a popular tourist destination today. Although the permanent population of Ujjain is low it receives a large number of tourists. During peak days, on average 10000 tourists visit the place. Apart from this, on the occasion of religious fairs held on Nagpanchmi and Mahashivratri nearly 5 to 10 lakhs pilgrims come to Ujjain.

The only south-facing idol of Mahakaleshwar, regarded as the God of all the deities and demons alike, is situated at Ujjain. The Adi Purana describes Ujjain as the most sacred city on the earth. The city has been a seat of learning where all disciplines of knowledge have flourished since time immemorial.

Ujjain has great historical and religious significance and features as an ancient seat of learning in the sacred Hindu texts. For those who are keen on retracing the footprints of Hindu mythology, Ujjain is a must-visit with its multitude of grand temples. Among the thousands of Shiva temples, 84 specific temples and supposed to hold particular significance, especially in the month of Shravan. Ujjain is also steeped in history. It was the seat of power for kings such as Vikramaditya and Chandragupta II.

Ujjain is quite famous for Pani Puris, Jalebi, Kulfi, Aloo tikka Chhole, and many more. You can find all these dishes in the Tower Chowk area of Ujjain. You will also get to taste Rabdi and Barfis out there.

Scientific and natural importance of Ujjain

One great importance of Ujjain is its central location scientifically. Astrology began and developed in this centrally located city of Mahakaal.

Ujjain has provided the system of calculation of time to India and Foreign countries. This type of natural geographical and astrological importance of Ujjain is needed to be understood.

Importance of Ujjain Geographically

On the beautiful bank of Kshipra and o the plateau of Malwa, Ujjain is situated at the height of 491.74o above sea level and 23.11o longitude north and 75.50o East latitude. Ujjain has a fine moderate temperature and therefore the climate is found pleasant here generally.