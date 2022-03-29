Thai Airways ready to resume operations between India & Thailand

As India’s restrictions on international flights lift, the national carrier for Thailand, Thai Airways, is ready to resume operations between the two countries. A popular destination for Indian travellers, VFS Global, expects a surge in demand for its e-Visa on Arrival service for Thailand.

“Starting of Thailand eVOA services through VFS Global will provide great convenience to customers travelling to Thailand. Thai Airways will be operating 35 flights a week between India and Thailand during Summer of 2022. We sincerely hope 2022 offers tremendous travel opportunities for customers,” said Mr Sunil Kumar, Sales Manager, North India, Thai Airways.

Cholada Siddhivarn, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai, said, “India remains an important source market for Thailand, and we are excited about the resumption of Thailand eVOA services through VFS Global. Thailand looks forward to welcoming many more Indian travellers in 2022.”

Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, New Delhi, added, “VFS Global has been a strong partner for Thailand as a destination, and we are pleased to share news of the restart of Thailand Immigration’s eVOA services through them. We hope 2022 will be the year we truly begin travel again.”

Noel Swain, Business Head, Passport Services, eVisa & Tourism services, VFS Global, said, “VFS Global appreciates the constant support and faith of the Thailand Immigration Authority, even during the challenges faced in the last two years. We have seen an uptick in demand for our Thailand eVOA since we resumed the service in January 2022, and we expect a further increase in these numbers once the Tai Airways flights resume at the end of the month.”

India is one among nine countries whose nationals are eligible for Thailand eVOA services, along with Bhutan, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, India, Malta, Romania, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan.

VFS Global commenced Thai eVOA services in February 2019, providing travellers from 21 countries online pre-departure travel authorisation within 24 to 72 hours of their application being submitted. Additionally, an ‘Express eVisa On Arrival’ service was introduced, enabling approval within 24 hours. Customers availing of the EVOA service enjoy a faster immigration process at the dedicated Immigration counters at major airports in Thailand.

Health and safety precautions at the Centres

As an extra layer of caution to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees alike, VFS Global has established standardised protective measures to be followed across centres, including physical distancing and sanitisation, body temperature checks, use of masks and sanitisers, disinfecting high-contact surfaces, etc. Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, will not be permitted to enter the centre.

COVID-19 test booking and health insurance services

VFS Global also manages the online booking of COVID-19 RT PCR tests at government-approved medical laboratories or homes. This service has been rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Chennai, Pune and Kochi.

For greater convenience, health and travel insurances are also readily available for customers visiting VFS Global Visa Application Centres.

Customers can apply for their eVisas on Arrival (eVOA) on thailandevoa.vfsevisa.com or at their nearest VFS Global Visa Application Centre.