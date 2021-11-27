Plan your winter getaway

The festive season brings with it much cheer aside from the usual celebrations as India welcomes international travellers once again. Re-connect with friends and family you haven’t had an opportunity to meet in the past year while exploring the rich heritage and diverse geographical beauty of India.

For those looking to chase the winter sun, Goa is the perfect destination for a touch of sea, sand and susegad. Bond with family in the seclusion of an exclusive heritage bungalow or villa or lounge to the sound of the waves with friends at a resort of your choice. For a taste of life like the Maharajas and Maharanis of yore, gift the memories of your loved one of a lifetime with a royal getaway to the many authentic palaces across Rajasthan.

For wellness enhanced by the crisp mountain air, head to the Yoga Capital of the world – Rishikesh or explore the rolling tea gardens of Darjeeling, where one can indulge in myriad local experiences.

From serene backwaters to coffee plantations, culinary delights and mountain adventures that will satiate thrill-seekers, delight in India’s fascinating kaleidoscope of experiences, rediscover the many facets of the country.

Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and amÃ£ Stays and Trails feature properties across the length and breadth of the country, be it the breath-taking vistas of the snow-laden mountain ranges in Srinagar or the quaint town of Shimla, introduce your loved ones to India’s white Christmas in style this December or on the sunny shores of Goa.