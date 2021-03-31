Reflecting a sustainable and culture-filled vision for Goa’s capital Panjim, the outer structure of one of the city’s sorting stations for segregating recyclable waste, recently became the canvas for a public art mural ‘Goa Glitch’. The artwork celebrates varied experiences of the Goan landscape, representing the fractals of joy, adventure, free-spiritedness, endless coastlines and the expansive blue skies of Goa.

According to Sanjit Rodrigues, Commissioner, Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), the sorting station in Panjim’s Dona Paula is the first among the six such stations to be brightened up as a cultural addition to the city.

“We have chosen our material recovery centres to be brightened up. The work of segregation of recyclables and non-recyclables goes on there, day in day out. For our workers, we want to drive home the message that this is the city’s work and is important. We want to draw people to these centres so they see what is going on there. Art is an innovative and lively way to draw people in. This is the first installation created,” Rodrigues told IANSlife on the sidelines of the mural unveiling.

He adds: “Our sorting stations will soon be the most sought-after selfie points in the city.”

This piece of public art was created through a joint initiative of Bombay Sapphire’s Stir Creativity, Serendipity Arts Foundation, the Corporation of the City of Panaji and St+art India co-founder Hanif Kureshi, with a mission to stir creativity and tap into the imaginative spirit of every individual.

The artist Hanif Kureshi tells IANSlife: “The piece is in a sorting station. What they do is sort out dry waste like plastics, paper, glass, sharp objects, rubber, ceramics, non-recyclables, and more. What we have done is give it a new life and make it not look like a dustbin. We have added that layer of excitement through colours of Goa — which reflect the blue of the ocean and sky at different times of the day. It is soothing to the eye and adds an urban spark.”

The mural features geometric, abstract visuals in shades of blue, representing the spirit of adventure and the openness of Goa. Kureshi attempts to convey the boundless vigour of the Goan populace. Its location in one of the busiest public areas, Dona Paula, highlights the artist’s message on the importance of sustainability and recycling.

In India, Goa is one of the cities that recycle 80 percent of their waste with a strong model created for waste management and sustainability.

According to Aastha Gupta, Brand Manager for Premium White Spirits (India and South East Asia), Bacardi India Private Ltd., “We want to celebrate, inspire, and ignite creative self-expression among consumers because everyone has what it takes to be creative. Everyone can find their own canvas to stir creativity, and with this project, we urge people to re-imagine and express themselves in their own way.”

Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron, Serendipity Arts Foundation, shares, “Our collaboration with Stir Creativity and the Goa government is a part of our mission to create a positive social impact and build sustainability through the arts. We have regularly used the arts as a medium to activate many such sites across Panjim and Goa to sensitise the community about environmental sustainability; this theme, in fact, is strongly emphasized in our Festival projects.”

In addition to stirring creativity among the community, the installation builds awareness for environmental sustainability and encourages people to be more conscious of their actions.

The mural is open for public viewing for the next six months.