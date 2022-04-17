Majestic Lakes in Lahaul Spiti are aesthetically pleasing

Acknowledging the helter-skelter all over the world, stress these days has become a way of life and the most common problem of each individual. Travelling is one of the best possible aspects to alleviate a stressful set of circumstances. Once in a while, it is good to step out and explore the beauty of nature. The notion of travelling, trekking and witnessing the ethereal beauty of Mother Nature is loved by almost everyone. Nature’s lap happens to be one of the best possible places to get rid of all the stress. Fresh morning breezes and dense green forests in the majestic Himalayas are a cure to every disease.

While considering nature, the first thing that comes into our mind is the Himalayas. The essence of the Himalayas is serene and majestic. The Himalayas are believed to have been ruling people’s hearts for ages. One of the most admired states of India Himachal Pradesh is a northern Indian state in the Himalayas. Himachal Pradesh has 12 districts and each district has its own speciality. From Kangra being the highly populated district and also being the largest district on the basis of the population to Lahaul-Spiti being the largest on the basis of area, Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur is the southernmost district of the state, Kinnaur is in the east, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra are in the western part of Himachal Pradesh, Lahaul Spiti and Chamba are in the north and Kullu and Mandi are in the middle.

Suraj Tal in Lahaul Spiti is the highest lake in the state and Chandra Tal is the most stunning lake, Himachal Pradesh is home to more than 25 lakes and 5 main rivers. Here are a few convincing reasons why should everyone visit these lakes at least once in a lifetime.

Highest Lake in Himachal Pradesh: Suraj Tal

The name Suraj Tal has been derived from Hindi words: Suraj (Sun) and Tal (Lake). It is situated at an elevation of 4885 meters from sea level. Suraj Tal is the third highest lake in India and the 21st highest lake in the world. The distance between Keylong (the district headquarter) of Lahaul Spiti and Surajtal Lake is approximately 65 km. The lake is situated just below the pinnacle of Baralacha Pass. Bhaga River originates from Surajtal Lake. The lake remains frozen during winters and during summers the lake gradually evolves into a pleasant masterpiece of serenity as the rocks and the mountains reflect clearly in the lake water which leads to an ethereal scenic view.

The best ever season to explore this majestic lake is summer (May to September). Since the place remains inaccessible during winters, specifically from the month of November to the month of April. The Bhaga River originates from the glaciers, which are the ultimate source of water for Surajtal Lake, near Baralacha la.

Majestic Chandra Tal:

Chandra Tal means the lake of the moon. It is situated at an elevation of 4300 m above sea level. This lake is situated in the Spiti part of district Lahaul-Spiti. The lake has been named Chandra Tal because of its crescent moon shaped appearance. It is located at a distance of 1 hour from Kunzam pass. A motor-able road connects Chandra Tal with Batal. The lake is accessible during the summer season (from May to September). The lake has crystal clear water and is surrounded by snow-covered mountains. All these distinct attributes of this destination make it worthy enough for camping. Though camping is not allowed on the banks of the lake, the tourists can camp 2 to 3 km away from the lake.

Chandra Tal Lake is popularly known for its crystal clear water, and great scenic views and it is also one of the most admired star gazing sites. Chandra Tal Lake is the origin point of the Chandra river.

The confluence point of the rivers Chandra and Bhaga are Tandi. The confluence of these two rivers leads to the formation of the Chenab river. It is the largest river (in terms of volume and density of water) in Himachal Pradesh.

Manisha Persheera