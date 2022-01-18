Is Kayaking in the backwaters of Alleppey on your bucket list?

The scenic backwaters of Kerala comprise serene stretches of lakes, canals, and lagoons located parallel to the coast of the Arabian Sea. The backwater regions of Kerala are one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. The tranquil backwater cruises are a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Alappuzha, known as the ‘Venice of the East, is especially popular for its houseboat cruises where you can soak in nature at its finest form.

Alleppey is a scenic coastal town in Kerala. Aside from a picturesque setting and ultra-beautiful landscape, there are umpteen exciting activities and things to do in Alleppey. Among the most essential ones are cruising in the backwaters, canoeing, visiting the beaches, exploring the magnificent churches, and the like. On the offbeat side, you can visit the verdant green island of Pathiramanal, go on a boat safari at the bird sanctuary or explore the dainty fishing villages.

Today, Alappuzha is indeed the core of Kerala tourism for its magnificent backwaters and houseboats. The preferred water channel here is Vembanad Lake. Alleppey is also popular for its coir products, country boats, and a wide variety of fish. The majority of Kerala’s coir industries are located in the neighboring places of Alleppey.

Some of the nearby attractions are Alleppey Beach, offering a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea; Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple, built in typical Kerala architectural style; Edathua Church, one of the oldest and famous churches in Kerala; and Krishnapuram Palace, built by the eminent ruler Marthanda Varma. Pathiramanal, a small charming island in Vembanad Lake is worth visiting.

Alappuzha has a major network of inland waterways meandering through the town. It used to be a busy trading post & traders from across the seven seas used to come to Alleppey in earlier days.

Kuttanadu in Alleppey popularly known as “the rice bowl of Kerala” is one of the very few regions across the globe where cultivation is done below sea level. Kuttanadu is indeed the most attractive backwater region that should not be missed while visiting Kerala.

How to rent a Kayak in Alleppey?

There are mainly 2 ways to rent kayaks. Visitors can either rent a kayak from a rental store in Alleppey or rent it online. It is often recommended to rent it in rental shops so that visitors can test and see if the kayaks suit them or not. What’s more, renting them in person can also get them good deals in this city. This is highly recommended especially for those who do not have any experience with kayaks. In any case, visitors must make sure that they re-check for scams and frauds before renting any kayaking equipment.

Cost of Kayaking in Alleppey

There are several places where visitors can rent kayaks within the price range of INR 1000-1500 per kayak. Alternatively, tours range from INR 800-1500. Group sunrise tours often come for INR 800 while shared group tours often reach INR 900 per person. Sunrise canoeing cruises and sunrise kayaking cruises fall under the INR 1000-1200 per person range. It is often recommended to take a tour for those who are beginners because tours already cover quite a few essential costs such as kayaks, gears, tea and breakfast, etc. while those who are more advanced kayakers are recommended to rent their kayaks and explore the backwaters on their own to get a better experience.

Best time to visit Alleppey for Kayaking

Kerala often sees a lot of rain and humidity. As a result, there may be heavy rains, leading to heavy currents in the water. Visitors must be conscious of the nature of tide when deciding when to go kayaking in Kerala, especially Alleppey. The best time to go kayaking in Kerala is mainly during the summers and winters, mainly from November to May. even during these months, visitors must re-check with the weather to see if it is suitable for kayaking. Visitors should avoid going kayaking from June to September when the rains lead to heavy currents.

Hope you enjoy Kayaking at Alleppey!