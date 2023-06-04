Explore eco-friendly homestays of Madhya Pradesh

On the occasion of the World Environment Day – June 5, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has invited tourists to explore more than 50 eco-friendly rural homestays of the ‘Heart of Incredible India’.

These eco-friendly homestays embrace the principle of sustainability, celebrating the delicate balance between humans and the environment. Nestled amidst lush greenery, these havens offer a serene retreat, allowing a person to reconnect with nature and recharge its spirits.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is dedicated to minimise the carbon footprint in the state and make MP an eco-friendly state for tourists.

“Each homestay has been thoughtfully designed to minimise the ecological footprint while providing a comfortable and enriching experience. These accommodations blend seamlessly into the landscape, creating a harmonious coexistence with nature,” said Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department and MD, Tourism Board.

“From thatched roofs to mud walls, every aspect reflects a commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of the region. Come be a part of the cultural experiences of MP like the tribal dance forms, local art and crafts and cherish the local cuisines of the various tribes of the state,” he said.

Some of the most pristine homestays of MP are Kekadiya and Khari, Sabarwani, Kokhra and Thadipather and Ladhpura Khaas. Located just 20 kms from Pachmarhi, Sabarwani is one of the unique hill station homestays where visitors can find exciting homestays and enjoy activities like trekking, bird watching and hot spring alongside dazzling millet dishes of the region.

In the buffer forests of Sanjau Dubri Tiger Reserve in Sidhi, Kokhra and Thadipather are two exemplary villages where the visitors can enjoy the shelter of the tall trees and relax on the white sand beach.

One of the most spiritual destinations of MP, Orchha has a majestic village called Ladhpura Khaas where travellers can find royal homestays and enjoy other destinations like the Orchha bird sanctuary, sunset points of Orchha and blend in the culture with their drama and musical performances. It was also nominated for the Best Tourism Village Awards by the UNWTO in 2021.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is implementing the Responsible Tourism Mission (RTM) to ’make better places for people to live and better places for people to visit’.

“Responsible Tourism is an initiative to make better places to live and to visit. It essentially conveys economic enhancement, community development. Madhya Pradesh is a pioneer state which has successfully executed the idea of Responsible Tourism,” said Shukla.

“Various initiatives including Homestays, Gram Stays and Farm Stays have been developed for the tourists to feel close to nature and culture. Safe Tourism Destinations for Women is a key factor for the Board because we want to provide a safe and reassuring experience for the solo female tourists. Responsible Souvenir is a programme which is initiated to ensure and encourage traditional souvenirs and art forms,” he said.