Cycle around Puducherry and indulge in local flavors

With a population of almost 657,209, Puducherry or more famously known as Puducherry is one of the seven union territories of the country and a mesmerizing city surrounded by the town of Tamil Nadu state.

Puducherry has its roots vested within the French colonialists’ culture, with the colonial villas and the consulate of France in Puducherry. Although the primary language of the city is Tamil, a small majority of the French population also reside within the Union Territory. Quite famous for its beaches and villas, the town of Puducherry also delivers some delicious cuisines.

The destination offers a lot to its visitors like freshly baked baguettes and crisp croissants with a steaming cup of coffee which is counted as the best breakfast for the people living in this place. Other than this, travelers can try popular Indian delicacies as well that are also famous in Puducherry including Tandoori Potato, Soya Dosa, Assad, Coconut Curry, Podanlangkai, Stuffed Vegetables, Curried Vegetables, and a lot more.

Additionally, Kadugu Yerra is a must-try delicacy of Puducherry and heaven for non-vegetarians. Apart from, prawns cooked in a spicy and tangy tomato sauce with potatoes are famous in Puducherry. Whereas the vegetarian dishes are prepared with veggies keeping in mind to add the nutritional value along with the look and taste of the dish.

So, here are some mouth-watering dishes with the restaurant name that will leave your taste buds hungry for more!

1. Prawn Risotto and Chicken Biryani, Le Dupleix

Surround yourself with some French aesthetic ambiance and fulfill your food fantasies within the beautiful restaurant of Le Dupleix. Situated near the sound of the waves, this restaurant offers some of the best cuisines, including French, Continental, and North Indian. You heard it right! A North Indian special in a southern part of India is a goal. Le Dupleix’s specialty is its prawn Risotto and everyone’s favorite Chicken Biryani. Enjoy the Italian rice dish with a combination of prawns which leave a delightful taste to your buds. Along with this, the restaurant also delivers a lip-smacking Chicken Biryani. These dishes deserve a 5 star!

2. Multani Paneer Tikka, #Dilliwaala 6

#Dilliwaala 6 is a place for those veg lovers who miss their veggies and the fragrance of the Dal Bhaat. This restaurant is a creative mixture of impressive interiors as well as serving vegetables with such grace that even a meat lover would love it. The restaurant’s must-have is their Multani paneer tikka. A dish in Puducherry that will ooze your taste buds with flavors and will keep you hungry for more!

3. Pineapple Sheera & Medu Vadas, Madhuram Multicuisine Veg Dining

Madhuram Multicuisine Veg Dining is within the Abirami Residency of Puducherry. The Madhuram Veg Dining is primarily known for its deliverance of multi-cuisine food in Puducherry along with pure Jain food, which is perfect for vegans as well. However, the restaurant is home to some delicious Medu Vadas, a South Indian delicacy that will blow your mind. The softness, as well as the crispiness of the Vadas, is to die! Also, the ‘pineapple Sheeran offered by them combines flavor and technique to deliver a tasty sweet dish! A must-visit.

4. Minced Beef Patties, Villa Shanti

Villa Shanti is yet another great place to stay and dine the most authentic of food within Puducherry. Great ambiance, along with delicious food and pleasant music besides your partner, is a dream come true. The minced beef patties were fantastic and served with a pile of yummy French fries and pepper veloute sauce on the side. The other dishes offered by them range from a wide variety of cuisines and have excellent presentation and flavors! This place is a must-visit for food in Puducherry.

5. Mutton Rolls, The Kati Roll Shop

Gathering ardent roll and wrap fans from all over Puducherry, this food joint’s signature mutton rolls on Mission Street are made with tender and spicy shredded mutton, stir-fried and wrapped in hot and fresh parathas. Vegetables, eggs, and other South Indian condiments are used for flavoring to add a unique tropical taste. These mutton rolls make great on-the-go snacks with fish cutlets on the restaurant menu and full meals as well for non-vegetarian lovers.

Puducherry is a beautiful town, with its amazing beaches, temples, and French architecture. However, when it comes to some flavorsome food in Puducherry expect it all with its spices, herbs, and the deliverance of first-class quality dishes along with excellent service!